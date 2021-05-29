Track Saturday and Sunday’s rain with the WDVM 25 Weather App

Many locations from Washington, DC to Hagerstown, Maryland, saw a good inch or so of rainfall Friday with showers and a few storms down to the south. While most of us saw mostly heavy rainfall, high winds blew over trees along the I-95 corridor in Virginia.

There was also a report of a tornado near Sandy Point in Westmoreland County, Va. The twister was said to have crossed the beach near Spences Point Road.

No severe weather is anticipated Saturday or Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. We are expecting nothing but additional rainfall on the backside of the low-pressure system.

However, areas south of Virginia Beach into Central and Eastern Carolina, areas towards Southern Virginia could see isolated severe storms Saturday before the system heads out to sea Sunday.

A few showers will continue into Sunday, with sunnier skies come Monday. Temperatures will bounce out of the 50s and 60s, with highs in the 70s Monday. Temperatures will be slightly below the average for Memorial Day this year.

We return to normal Tuesday with added cloud cover about the area before we see showers and storms come Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Thursday and Friday’s temperatures should be in the low to mid-80s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Overcast skies with showers possible. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday: Continued cloud cover with rain about the region. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday: Showers and storms likely with highs in the 80s.

Friday: Rain showers and storms possible with highs in the 80s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen