Tons of sun for Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! TODAY, IN THE WAKE OF THE WEAK SYSTEM, IT HAS BEEN A BIT BREEZY AND A BIT CLOUDY AT TIMES. TONIGHT, CLEARER SKIES OVERNIGHT WITH A CALMER WIND IN PLACE WILL HELP TEMPERATURES FALL INTO THE 20S THE REST OF THE WEEK’S WEATHER IS FORECAST TO BE QUIET, AS HIGH PRESSURE KEEPS US DRY AND SEASONABLE THROUGH THURSDAY, BUT ALL EYES WILL BE ON THIS COMING WEEKEND, AS A STORM CLIMBS THE EAST COAST. AT THIS TIME, THE WEATHER LOOKS TO BE A MIX OF SNOW SHOWERS AND RAIN SHOWERS FOR SATURDAY, BEFORE THE SYSTEM MOVES FAR ENOUGH AWAY THAT WE SEE A CLEARING TREND ON SUNDAY. WE’LL STILL MONITOR TRENDS IN THE GUIDANCE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK HERE IN THE WDVM WEATHER CENTER, AS THE COMPUTER MODELS HONE IN ON A SOLUTION AS WE MOVE CLOSER TO THE WEEKEND.

TONIGHT: GRADUAL CLEARING. LOWS: 24-29. NORTHWEST WINDS AROUND 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S TO MID 40S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS IN THE MOUNTAINS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S.

FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 40S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE FOR SOME RAIN AND SNOW. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 40S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A FEW FLURRIES POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND THE MID- 50S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR NIGHT!