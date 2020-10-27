Though we stay cloudy, rain doesn’t arrive until Wednesday night

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty mountain showers, but otherwise dry for everyone else. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph, High: 62 (58-65)

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Winds: Light NNE, Low: 47 (44-49)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: Var. 4-8 mph, High: 64 (60-67), Low: 51 (49-54)

Thursday: Cloudy with rain, heavy at times. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers, some clearing possible late. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Halloween: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

After being stuck in what felt like a misty twilight zone for a couple of days, we finally broke free yesterday afternoon. We still only warmed into the middle and upper 50’s with lots of clouds around, but it was still an improvement. There’s still plenty of clouds to go around this morning, and generally temperatures have only fallen back into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. A weak front is off to the north and will drop south today. Very little moisture is in place for this to be a rain-maker, so outside of a few spotty showers over the mountains to the west it will stay dry. Without the influence of drizzle and mist early, highs should make a jump into the lower 60’s as well.

Clouds are expected to stick around for the most part into tomorrow as the front mentioned above stalls to the south and east. Back over the Southern Plains and along the Gulf Coast, there’s a massive storm system brewing up and Hurricane Zeta set to make landfall late Wednesday. Both of these systems are set to make an arrival Thursday and Friday in the 4 State Region. The most likely scenario right now favors the two storms staying separate from each other, giving us steady rainfall that’s more spread out from Wednesday night through Friday. Though heavy rain is still possible, this should keep the flooding threat low, especially with how dry we’ve been of late.

With all that being said, the first burst of rain arrives after midnight Wednesday night. From there it becomes steadier throughout the day Thursday as Zeta passes just south of us. Thursday night into Friday the low from the Southern Plains follows right behind Zeta, becoming a coastal system. This will keep clouds and scattered showers around as breezy north winds kick in some very chilly air before the weekend. While our friends in New York and parts of the Northeast are likely to deal with some snow from this, the precipitation will be gone before it gets cold enough for that here, so I don’t expect to see the first flakes of the year just yet. For Halloween, chilly but sunny skies are the play. A weak system to the north increases clouds a bit to start November, but we look to stay dry and chilly the first few days of the new month.

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson