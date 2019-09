There is a marginal risk of severe storms on Thursday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! WE’LL GET A REPEAT PERFORMANCE OF ALL OF THIS ON THURSDAY, THOUGH TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO SLIDE BACK A BIT AS THE BACKDOOR FRONT DROPS IN FROM THE NORTH.

THIS FRONT WILL MOVE SOUTH OF THE AREA ON FRIDAY, BUT STALL NEARBY. THE END RESULT IS AN UNSETTLED BUT NOTICEABLY COOLER DAY WITH HIGHS ON FRIDAY NOT GETTING OUT OF THE 70S. THIS BREAK IS VERY SHORT-LIVED, THOUGH, AS THIS FRONT WILL LIFT BACK NORTHWARD AS A WARM FRONT. A FEW MORE SHOWERS AND STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE BY SATURDAY BEFORE ANOTHER COLD FRONT PASSES THROUGH THE AREA BY SATURDAY NIGHT. BETTER WEATHER TRIES TO RETURN BY SUNDAY INTO MONDAY, BUT THIS HINGES ON HOW CLOSE A FRONT STALLS TO THE REGION. TUESDAY’S FORECAST IS JUST AS UNCERTAIN, WITH A 50/50 SPLIT IN THE LONG RANGE OUTLOOK BETWEEN ANOTHER RATHER WARM DAY AND A DAY SIMILAR TO FRIDAY.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: BECOMING PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. HUMID. LOWS: 70-78. WEST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND MUCH COOLER, WITH SOME ISOLATED RAIN POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A 30% CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR A PASSING SHOWER HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND DRY. HIGHS NEAR 80.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID 70S.

METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER