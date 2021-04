The winter jacket, gloves, and hats will be needed on Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md.(WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! AS A STORM TO OUR NORTH MOVES AWAY OVERNIGHT AND AN AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE MOVES IN FROM THE WEST, A STRONG NORTHWESTERLY WIND WILL REMAIN ACROSS THE AREA THROUGH FRIDAY. DUE TO THE WIND, TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO STRUGGLE AS HIGHS WILL STAY IN THE 40S TO END THE WEEK. EARLY THIS EVENING SOME FOLKS WILL HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO SEE LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS BEFORE GENERAL DRYING TREND COMMENCES OVERNIGHT. ALONG THE ALLEGHENY FRONT THE EARLIER WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL CONTINUE THROUGH EARLY EVENING AND THEN DIMINISH SLOWLY. THE BIGGER STORY TONIGHT WILL BE THE WINDS, AS THEY WILL ONLY DIMINISH A LITTLE, RESULTING IN WIND CHILLS DOWN INTO THE TEENS IN THE MOUNTAINS AND 20S IN MUCH OF THE REST OF THE AREA.

Here is a look at some of the highest wind speeds in the last 24 hrs! The wind is going away, as it stays breezy Friday and into the weekend. – Scott Sumner

FRIDAY WILL BE A SUNNIER DAY, BUT THE WIND AND CHILL WILL NOT GO AWAY. CANADIAN HIGH=-PRESSURE WILL KEEP TEMPS FROM RISING BEYOND THE 40S, AND THE WIND WILL STAY RATHER BLUSTERY, ALTHOUGH NOT A TERRIBLE AS TODAY. CONDITIONS WILL BEGIN IMPROVING JUST IN TIME FOR EASTER WEEKEND, AS WARMER AIR MAKES A RETURN. A VERY QUIET SETUP CONTINUES TO HOLD STRONG TO START NEXT WEEK BEFORE SOME LIGHT SHOWERS COULD BE SEEN COMING BACK TO THE AREA NEXT THURSDAY. FOR SOME, ONE NICE ASPECT OF THE FORECAST IS THAT THE THERMOMETER WILL CONTINUE TO CLIMB AND REACH NEAR 70 DEGREES.

TONIGHT: RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS. TURNING COLDER; WINDY. LOWS RANGE FROM 35-45 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY, AND CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S AND 60S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS NEAR 70 DEGREES.

