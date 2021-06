The weather has a tropical feel to it this week

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — OVERNIGHT, WILL REMAIN WARM AND QUITE HUMID, AND PATCHY FOG IS ALSO POSSIBLE AS TEMPERATURES RANGE BETWEEN THE MID-60S TO THE MID-70S. TOMORROW, AND REALLY FOR MOST OF THE WEEK, WE ARE IN STORE FOR HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS. THIS IN TURN WILL HELP TO SPAWN CHANCES FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, ESPECIALLY DURING THE AFTERNOON. DAYTIME HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOWER 90S FOR MOST AREAS WILL BE SEEN EACH DAY, ALONG WITH 70S IN THE MOUNTAINS. AS WE GET FURTHER ALONG IN THE WEEK, THE COVERAGE OF THUNDERSHOWERS LOOKS TO GROW, ALONG WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR LOCALIZED FLOODING. BY FRIDAY, A BACKDOOR FRONT WILL BE MOVING INTO THE AREA FROM THE NORTH AND THAT HEAVY RAIN WILL BE A CONCERN AT THAT TIME. THE FRONT WILL PUSH FARTHER SOUTH ON SATURDAY, SO IT SHOULD TURN OUT COOLER AND DRIER WITH LOW HUMIDITY.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED T-SHOWER, WARM AND HUMID. PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT. LOWS RANGE FROM 65-75 DEGREES.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HOT & HUMID. HIGHS FROM THE MID-80S TO LOWER 90S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED/SCATTERED SHOWERS. SLIGHTLY COOLER. HIGHS IN TH UPPER 70S TO LOW 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SOME EARLY SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

