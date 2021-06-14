The weather gets a little less humid Tuesday and into mid-week

Good Monday! Strong to severe storms will be moving along at a decent clip throughout the early to mid-evening period. Gusty winds, small hail, and the slight chance for a tornado are all possible, but flash flooding is low due to the speed of the storms. All the active weather will move off the coast after midnight, bringing the threat for severe weather to come to an end. Overnight lows look to range from the upper 50s to mid-60s. Tuesday, the front will help to bring in notably drier weather, but there is still a chance of a few showers near the Mason-Dixon Line. High temperatures Tuesday do look to be slightly cooler than today and more importantly, lower humidity is in the forecast.

High pressure builds in Wednesday, and once again the main story will be lower humidity levels and below normal temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the middle and upper 70s, with the higher elevations not making it out of the 60s. The rest of the week looks drier, but the humidity will creep back up by Friday and heading into the weekend, as the aforementioned high-pressure system will shift out to sea on Friday. Another front will move through the area on Saturday with the potential for more unsettled weather. Stay with WDVM for the very latest.

Here’s a look at your hour-by-hour forecast. Severe storms that have had a history of damaging winds and small hail are a possibility this evening. Use caution if you need to be out. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Early storms. Lows range from 57-65 degrees.

Tuesday: Mainly dry, with a few spot showers. Highs around 80 degrees.

Wednesday-Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs in the mid-80s.

Have a great rest of the day. Stay safe!