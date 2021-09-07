The warmest and stormiest day this week will be seen Wednesday

Tonight, under another mostly clear to clear sky, low temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 50s and 60s. Wednesday a cold front approaches by early evening and slowly move east overnight. The front will help to provide isolated to scattered storms during the evening. Most of the active weather appears to be near and east of the I-95 corridor as it will be a warm and humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Any storms that form are possible to help instigate damaging winds, some hail, as well as some flooding due to slower progress of the front. In addition, some patchy fog could develop in shelter valleys overnight. Thursday morning, due to the slower nature of this front, coastal areas could still see some light shower activity in the morning; otherwise, it will be mainly dry for most areas as high temperatures hold in the mid-70s to lower 80s. Friday, and into next week, high pressure will be with us, bringing sunny to mostly sunny skies. Given the dry air, mass moving in late in the week and into the weekend temperatures will vary widely, going from the 60s near the metros/bay to the 50s elsewhere, except for in the mountains where temps could fall into 40s or even upper 30s!

If you are flying out of any one of the local airports Wednesday, the morning and early afternoon flights look good, but late-day storms may delay your flight tomorrow night. Of course, check with your carrier for any flight delays. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows range from 64-74 degrees.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy with late day scattered thundershowers. Highs near 90 degrees.

Thursday: Leftover morning showers, with gradual clearing. Highs near 80 degrees.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Weekend: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday-Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-80s.

Have a great rest of the day!