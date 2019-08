The Un-August like weather continues this weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! A COLD FRONT CONTINUES TO SLOWLY PUSH SOUTHEASTWARD THROUGH THE MID-ATLANTIC AND EVENTUALLY OUT OF THE REGION. ONCE WE GET A LITTLE MORE SEPARATION FROM THE FRONT, WE’LL FEEL A DIFFERENCE IN THE AIR AS DEW POINTS GRADUALLY DROP THROUGH THE DAY AND NIGHT. HIGH PRESSURE WILL THEN SETTLE IN OVER THE WEEKEND, MAKING FOR A FANTASTIC AND MOSTLY SUNNY COUPLE OF DAYS. STARTING THIS EVENING, LOW TEMPERATURES WILL RANGE FROM THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 50S IN THE EASTERN PANHANDLE, SHENANDOAH VALLEY AND BLUE RIDGE, TO THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 60S CLOSER TO I-95 AND THE BELTWAY.

HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK, WE’LL START THE WEEK OFF DRY, BUT ANOTHER FRONT WILL APPROACH BY TUESDAY. THE FRONT WILL ONCE AGAIN BRING OUR AREA AN OPPORTUNITY OF SEEING SHOWERS AND STORMS…ESPECIALLY OVERNIGHT TUESDAY AND INTO WEDNESDAY. ONCE THAT FRONT CLEARS THE AREA, HIGH PRESSURE WILL THEN ONCE AGAIN, GIVE US SUNSHINE AND LOWER HUMIDITY LEVELS.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND COOL. LOWS: 55-60. NORTHWEST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

SUNDAY: MAINLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH A CHANCE OF EVENING THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S AND LOWER 90S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH ISOLATED STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MIDDLE 80S.

HAVE A SUPER WEEKEND!