The next chance of showers won’t be until next week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! OVERNIGHT, UNDER CLEAR SKIES, DUE TO A SURFACE HIGH BUILDING OVER THE APPALACHIANS, LOW TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO BOTTOM OUT IN THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 30S. HEADING INTO WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND, QUIET WEATHER WILL STICK AROUND THE REGION; BRING PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES AND WARMING TEMPERATURES. HIGHS IN THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 60S LOOK TO ARRIVE, BRINGING TEMPERATURES SOME 5 TO10 DEGREES ABOVE AVERAGE. A WEAK FRONT WILL TRY TO MOVE INTO OUR AREA EARLY ON FRIDAY BUT WILL STALL DUE TO HIGH PRESSURE SITTING OVER THE MID-ATLANTIC STATES. THE FRONT WILL THEN MOVE NORTH AS A WARM FRONT SATURDAY AND OUR CONTINUED DRY, PLEASANT WEATHER WILL STAY IN PLACE THROUGH LATE NEXT WEEK. WITH NO PRECIPITATION AROUND, THIS FORECAST BECOMES JUST A TEMPERATURE ONE LEADING TO DAYTIME HIGHS SLIGHTLY ABOVE NORMAL IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S TO LOWER 70S AND OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE 40S AND 50S.

Here’s a look at some of the numbers for today’s Almanac in Hagerstown. The temps are only going to get milder, while the days stay dry. – Scott Sumner

It maybe chilly now, but milder air is on the way. The forecast is for afternoon high temps to be some 5-10 degrees above normal ( normal is ~ 60 degrees ) heading toward the end of the week and into the weekend. – Scott Sumner

TONIGHT: STARRY SKIES. LOWS RANGE FROM 37-44 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-60S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND MILDER. HIGHS IN THE MID AND UPPER 60S.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

SUNDAY- MONDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR WEEK!