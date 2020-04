The “faucet” forecast continues this week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! AFTER THE BEAUTIFULLY SUNNY DAY, TONIGHT CLOUDS WILL START TO MOVE IN, AHEAD OF THE NEXT RAINMAKER AND TEMPERATURES WILL BE JUST A TOUCH MILDER. RAIN MOVES IN FOR THURSDAY, SOME OF WHICH COULD BE STEADY TO HEAVY AT TIMES AND CONTINUES INTO FRIDAY MORNING. RAIN AMOUNTS ARE FORECASTED TO BE AROUND ONE INCH. BY FRIDAY NIGHT WE’LL BE DRYING OUT AND OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL HOLD IN THE 40S.

BRIEF SUNSHINE RETURNS FOR THE START OF THE WEEKEND (FIRST HALF OF SATURDAY), BEFORE ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM, APPROACHES AND BRINGS MORE RAIN TO THE AREA SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT. RAIN SHOWERS LOOK TO LINGER INTO SUNDAY WITH A GRADUAL CLEARING, BUT THE WINDS ARE FORECAST TO PICK UP DURING THE MID TO LATE AFTERNOON ACROSS THE REGION. TEMPERATURES WILL REACH THE UPPER 50S TO LOW 60S.

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. LOWS IN THE 30S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, THEN RAINY. HIGHS AROUND 60.

FRIDAY: MORNING SHOWERS THEN CLEARING BY LATE AFTERNOON. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: EARLY SUNSHINE THEN CLOUDS AND SHOWERS ARRIVE AFTER DARK. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

MONDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

TUESDAY: DRY MORNING, DEVELOPING SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!