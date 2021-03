Temps will continue to climb throughout the week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! OVERNIGHT, LIGHT RAIN, MIST, AND FOG ARE IN THE FORECAST AS WE HEAD INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. THIS WILL BE THE FIRST OF A FEW ROUNDS OF RAINFALL WE’LL BE DEALING WITH THIS WEEK. RAIN TOTALS ACROSS THE BOARD LOOK TO RANGE FROM .25” TO AROUND A 1” WITH ANY HEAVIER RAIN BAND. THE RAIN SHOWERS WILL COME TO AN END AND CONDITIONS WILL DRY OUT WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY, THOUGH IT’S GOING TO REMAIN ON THE WARMER SIDE WITH SOUTH WINDS KICKING UP. TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE 70’S THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, ESPECIALLY WITH ANY BIT OF SUNSHINE THAT BREAKS OUT AND OUT AHEAD OF A COLD FRONT MOVING THROUGH ON FRIDAY. THERE COULD BE A THUNDERSTORM OR TWO MIXED IN, BUT GIVEN THE TIMING OF THE COLD FRONT ON FRIDAY, IT LOOKS LIKE MAINLY RAIN IS EXPECTED.

OUR WEATHER WILL TURN SLIGHTLY COOLER BEHIND THE FRONT FOR SATURDAY, AS HIGH PRESSURE DRYS US OUT AND COOLING THINGS DOWN A BIT TO KICK OFF THE WEEKEND. THESE DRIER CONDITIONS WILL BE VERY SHORT-LIVED THOUGH, WITH YET ANOTHER LOW ARRIVING SUNDAY WITH ADDITIONAL SHOWERS. RELATIVE TO HOW IT’S GOING TO FEEL ALL WEEK, IT WILL START TO BE COOLER INTO THE START OF NEXT WEEK, WITH HIGHS ONLY IN THE 50’S BY NEXT MONDAY WITH SOME SUNSHINE RETURNING.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH DRIZZLE, MIST, AND SHOWERS ARRIVING. LOWS IN THE 40S.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY WITH PERIODS OF RAIN. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH EVENING SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

FRIDAY: EARLY DAY RAIN AND POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM. VERY WINDY. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH AFTERNOON/EVENING RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. COOLER FEEL. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!