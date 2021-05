Temps stay near-normal this weekend but rise rapidly next week

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — HAPPY FRIDAY! AFTER A FEW SHOWERS POPPED UP DURING THE AFTERNOON, THIS EVENING IS LOOKING TO BE DRIER AS OVERNIGHT LOWS RANGE BETWEEN 41-52 DEGREES. THE DRY WEATHER WILL CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY, AS HIGH-PRESSURE CONTINUES TO HAVE SOME INFLUENCE OVER THE REGION. A MAINLY SUNNY MORNING WILL GIVE WAY TO VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES DURING THE AFTERNOON AND WITH A WESTERLY WIND HIGH TEMPS LOOK TO CLIMB INTO THE MIDDLE 70S. CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE SATURDAY NIGHT AND ON SUNDAY, AS A WARM FRONTAL SLOWLY LIFTS TOWARD THE AREA, OUR CHANCES OF SHOWERS AND PERHAPS A FEW ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE IN THE FORECAST. THE BOTTOM LINE IS THAT SUNDAY APPEARS TO BE A MORE UNSETTLED PART OF THE WEEKEND, WITH SLIGHTLY COOLER TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 60S TO LOW 70S.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it appears it will be a 50/50 one. Saturday is definitely the better and drier of the two days. As a warm front approaches from the west Sunday, the weather looks to make a turn for the worst, with rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm. – ssumner@localdvm.com

THE LATEST TREND WITH GUIDANCE HAS BEEN FOR THE AFOREMENTIONED FRONT, TO SAG BACK SOUTH WASH OUT OVER TIME, RESULTING IN A MUCH DRIER FORECAST THAN EARLIER ANTICIPATED. SURE, THERE MAY BE A FEW ISOLATED “POPCORN” TYPE SHOWERS THAT REACH THE GROUND DURING THE WEEK, BUT THE CURRENT THINKING BY THE WDVM WEATHER TEAM, IS TO HOLD OFF ON MAKING NEXT WEEK A “WET” WEEK, UNTIL THURSDAY WHEN ANOTHER FRONT IMPACTS THE AREA. REGARDING TEMPERATURES, THE GENERAL CONSENSUS BY ALL FORECAST MODELS IS TO HAVE DAYTIME HIGHS CONTINUALLY WARM THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, REACHING 80 DEGREES OR WARMER BY THURSDAY! ENJOY THE WEEKEND.

TONIGHT: BECOMING MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS RANGE FROM 41-52 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH CLOUDS INCREASING OVERNIGHT. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS, FEW STORMS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-70S.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SPOT SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY AND WEEKEND!