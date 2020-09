Temps rise and so do the chances for a few showers on Thursday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! IT IS LOOKING TO BE ANOTHER DRY NIGHT, BUT THERE WILL BE SOME MORE CLOUDS AROUND AND ONCE AGAIN WE COULD HAVE AREAS OF FOG DEVELOP. FOG MAY BE LOCALLY DENSE, ESPECIALLY IN THE VALLEYS NEAR THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS. OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE MILDER, GIVEN THE INCREASE IN CLOUD COVERAGE. FORECASTED LOWS LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE MID-50S TO THE MID-60S. TOMORROW, THE REMNANTS OF SALLY WILL BE WELL TO THE SOUTH AND WEAKENING, WHILE A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL BE APPROACHING FROM THE NORTH. AS THE COLD FRONT PRESSES SOUTH IT WILL ACT AS A DETERRENT TO HAVING A SLUG OF TROPICAL MOISTURE SPREAD TOO FAR NORTH. AS THE RESULT, THE HEAVIEST RAIN IS EXPECTED TO STAY SOUTH, WITH LESSER AMOUNTS IN OUR BACKYARD. THE CURRENT THINKING THAT THE I-66 CORRIDOR WILL BE THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN THE HEAVIEST RAIN AND THE AMOUNTS AROUND A HALF AN INCH. FRIDAY MORNING THE RAIN SHOULD BE PUSHING OUT INTO THE ATLANTIC OCEAN, BUT CLOUDS WILL STILL BE HANGING AROUND THROUGH MUCH OF THE DAY. BY FRIDAY EVENING, WE SHOULD SEE GRADUALLY CLEARING SKIES UNDER A SOMEWHAT BREEZY NORTH WIND. TEMPERATURES WILL BE HELD IN THE 70S ON THURSDAY AND INTO THE 60S/LOWER 70S ON FRIDAY.

AFTER THE REMNANTS OF “SALLY” EXIT THE COAST, SOME TRUE FALL-LIKE WEATHER WILL BE FELT IN OUR BACKYARD OVER THE WEEKEND AND CARRY INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK. HIGH PRESSURE WILL BRING DRY CONDITIONS AND MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES EACH DAY, WITH DAILY HIGHS TOPPING OUT IN THE MIDDLE TO UPPER 60S SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY AND LOWER 70S TUESDAY. AT NIGHT, TEMPERATURES WILL COOL OFF INTO THE MIDDLE TO UPPER 40S AND IT MIGHT EVEN BE COOL ENOUGH OVER THE WEEKEND, TO WHERE SOME PATCHY FROST CAN`T BE RULED OUT NEAR THE APPALACHIANS.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES. PATCHY OVERNIGHT MOUNTAIN FOG. LOWS RANGE FROM 56-68 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS BY AFTERNOON. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH MORNING SPRINKLES POSSIBLE. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 70S.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER-70S

