Temps looking to climb throughout the weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! NOW THAT THE STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS HAVE MOVED AWAY FROM THE AREA, HIGH PRESSURE IS GOING TO BE THE MAIN FEATURE HEADING INTO THIS EVENING AND WEEKEND. AS A RESULT, MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES WILL BE SEEN OVERNIGHT, ALONG WITH A FEW PATCHES OF FOG POSSIBLE IN THE WESTERN VALLEYS. FORECASTED LOWS LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE MID-50S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO AROUND 70 DEGREES NEAR THE BELTWAY. THE WEATHER THIS WEEKEND, IS LOOKING VERY SUMMER-LIKE, AS HIGH PRESSURE TO OUR EAST BRINGS WITH IT A WARM AND MOIST AIR MASS. DAYTIME HIGH TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO PEAK INTO THE LOW 90S AND THE HUMIDITY WILL START TO RISE, AS WELL. LOOKING AHEAD TO NEXT WEEK, THE BERMUDA HIGH-PRESSURE WILL CONTINUE TO BE WITH US, ALLOWING FOR DAILY HIGHS TO BE AROUND 90 DEGREES, SEMI-HIGH HUMIDITY LEVELS, AND EVENTUALLY, DAILY SCATTERED AFTERNOON STORMS. OVERALL, THE MAIN STORY FOR NEXT WEEK WILL BE THE POTENTIAL MULTIPLE DAYS OF 90+ TEMPERATURES WHICH COMBINED WITH INCREASE HUMIDITY LEVELS MAY LEAD TO HEAT INDEXES ABOVE 95 DEGREES!

It is looking to be a good weekend for the beach as the heat is on and the humidity on the rise this first weekend of June. Here are expected Saturday highs for certain Mid-Atlantic/Northeast beaches. Enjoy!- Scott Sumner

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT. LOWS RANGE FROM 55-71 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY, WARM AND HUMID. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

MONDAY-THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HOT & HUMID. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY AND WEEKEND!