Temps hold steady tonight with the clouds around

***UPDATED***

Here is a look at some rain totals from earlier today. Some showers will be seen on Friday, but not to the extent we saw this Thursday.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! MOST OF THE AREA RECEIVED ABOUT A 1” OF RAIN OR MORE TODAY AND THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES UNTIL AROUND 10 PM BEFORE IT EXPIRES TONIGHT. WHILE THE HEAVY RAIN THREAT SHOULD END BY MIDNIGHT TONIGHT, THERE WILL STILL LIKELY BE FLOODING ONGOING HEADING INTO FRIDAY, ESPECIALLY RIVER FLOODING. WE END THE WEEK UNDER A SHOWERY AND COOL WEATHER DAY, BUT RAIN AMOUNTS SHOULD NOT BE THAT SIGNIFICANT.

ON THE HEELS OF THE WET WEATHER THAT ENDS THE WEEK, HIGH PRESSURES BUILDS INTO OUR REGION THIS WEEKEND, BRINGING IN SOME SLIGHTLY DRIER AIR. TEMPS WILL TREND UPWARDS, WITH UPPER 60S AND LOWER 70S ON SATURDAY AND MID TO UPPER 70S ON SUNDAY. ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM HAS A CHANCE TO BRING MORE PRECIPITATION TO OUR DOORSTEP SUNDAY EVENING BEFORE MOVING OUT AND DRYING OUT OUR AREA. THE LATEST UPDATE NOW HAS THE WEATHER STAYING SLIGHTLY COOLER, BUT DRY THROUGHOUT ALL OF NEXT WEEK. HAVE A GREAT NIGHT.

TONIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS CONTINUE. LOWS IN THE UPPER 40S TO MID-50S.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. COOLER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S TO MID-60S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: DRY MORNING WITH RAIN SHOWERS BY AFTERNOON/EVENING. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S AND LOWER 60S.

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE NIGHT!