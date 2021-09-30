Temperatures will remain in the 70’s heading into Friday

Good Thursday! Mostly cloudy skies are what we can expect heading into our Thursday night, as the temperatures look to range between the mid-40s to the mid-60s. Friday, high pressure will continue to give us dry weather, sunny to mostly sunny skies, and seasonable temperatures. Daily afternoon high temperatures will remain in the mid-70s with overnight lows dropping down into the upper 40s to low 50s. Light winds and clear skies each night should aid in the potential for fog, especially in the typically sheltered mountain valleys. Warmer temperatures look to start our weekend as winds come out of the south. On the flip side, the mountains could see temperatures some 20 degrees cooler, in the mid/upper 60s. As for rain, there is a chance that showers make a return to our area Sunday night as it becomes slightly more humid, and the thermometer is expected to be near 80 degrees. Heading into Monday, some showers and storms look to continue, as a cold front heads in our direction. Wet weather may stick around to the middle of next week as a front brings in some slightly cooler air. High pressure will then begin to build behind the front under northerly winds.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows range from 46-64 degrees

Friday: Sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday-Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs range from 73-80 degrees.

Have a great and safe night!