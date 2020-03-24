Temperatures will gradually rise above average

Temperatures will be near the average Tuesday.

Clouds will linger throughout your day today, but we may see a few breaks to see the sun’s rays shine down upon us. Clouds will increase overnight Tuesday and Wednesday with a little bit more rain heading our way. While most showers will see less than a tenth of an inch of rain Wednesday, we have another chance to see more rainfall Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The rainfall will give us all the more reason to stay at home over the weekend. A good few downpours will give some around an inch of rain. The temperatures will rise, however, as we head into Sunday. High will be in the 60’s, but temperatures will turn to the 50’s on Monday. It should look fascinating to see what the temperatures do once we head into April, which begins next Wednesday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: A mix of clouds with the sun trying to peek out. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Wednesday: More cloud cover with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Friday: Mainly cloudy with a chance of rain with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Saturday: Overcast skies with rain continuing showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a shower possible with highs in the upper 60’s and lower 70[‘s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Have a tremendous Tuesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen

