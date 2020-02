Temperatures tumble Friday night

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! CLOUDY SKIES WITH A FEW SHOWERS OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS WILL TURN TO SUNNIER SKIES AS WE GO INTO THE WEEKEND. WE MAY SEE RAIN FOR FRIDAY ALONG WITH A LITTLE SNOW FOR HIGH MOUNTAINS OFF TO THE WEST, BUT DUE TO THE LACK OF MOISTURE BEHIND THE SYSTEM, ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE LIGHT, IF ANY. WE WILL SEE SUNNIER SKIES FOR THE WEEKEND. TEMPERATURES MAY DROP A LITTLE BIT AS WE HAVE COOLER AIR MOVING INTO THE REGION FOR THEN. STILL, TEMPERATURES WILL REBOUND AS SOUTHERLY FLOW COMES BACK INTO THE AREA AND GIVES US SLIGHTLY WARMER TEMPERATURES ALONG WITH CLOUDY SKIES WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN TO BEGIN ON MONDAY.

SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE ON TUESDAY, BUT WE MAY SEE A SLIGHT CHANGE OVER TO A FEW SNOW FLURRIES ON TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. HIGHS WILL GO FROM THE 50’S TUESDAY, AND WE WILL BE DOWN IN THE 40’S WEDNESDAY. AFTER A FLURRY OR TWO ON WEDNESDAY, WE HAVE A LITTLE BIT OF SUNSHINE BEFORE ANOTHER ROUND OF RAIN THURSDAY. YOUR VALENTINE’S DAY FORECAST LOOKS SUNNY FOR NOW, BUT THINGS MAY CHANGE AS WE DRAW NEAR TO THE DAY OF LOVING-KINDNESS.

HERE IS A LOOK AT YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES WITH LOWS IN THE 40’S. DRIZZLE IS POSSIBLE EARLY. WINDS WILL KICK UP OUT OF THE SOUTH AT 5-10 MPH AFTER MIDNIGHT.

FRIDAY: EXPECT MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES WITH RAIN BEFORE NOON WITH TEMPERATURES FALLING INTO THE UPPER 30’S AND LOWER 40’S BY THE P.M. COMMUTE. WINDS WILL BE BREEZY OUT OF THE WEST AT 5-15 TO START BUT KICKING UP TO 15-25 DURING THE AFTERNOON. WIND GUSTS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH.

SATURDAY: CLEARING OUT TO PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE LOW TO MID 40’S.

SUNDAY: A FEW FLAKES OF SNOW BACK OFF TO THE WEST WITH HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40’S.

MONDAY: CLOUDY SKIES WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE LOW TO MID 50’S.

TUESDAY: SKIES WILL BE CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF A SHOWER. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE LOW TO MID 50’S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE UPPER 40’S AND LOW TO MID 50’S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 50’S WITH A FEW AREAS REACHING UP TOWARDS 60 DEGREES.

HAVE A FANTASTIC FRIDAY!