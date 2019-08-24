Temperatures to rebound to the average midweek

A cold front to come will keep temperatures in the low to mid 80's from midweek onward towards next weekend.

Expect another beautiful day across the region on Sunday. A mix of the sun with a few clouds will be possible, but clouds will become more likely as we head late in the day Monday out ahead of a cold front to affect the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Beyond a few showers possible here and there and across the entire area, the chance of rain isn’t the best, but clouds will linger into the week’s end with temperatures only “cooling off” into the lower 80’s.

We are watching the end of the week. A few clouds will meander about the area into the weekend. Clouds about may lead to the potential of weather to come for the following week. All-in-all the week to come looks okay, other than the chance for a few showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Partly cloudy skies with light fog possible. Lows will drop into the low to mid 50’s while a few temperatures will remain in the lower 60’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Expect partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s with a few locations in the 80’s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny skies to become cloudy late. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Tuesday: Watch for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with a few locations in the 80’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate overcast skies with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few broken clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Friday: A few clouds will break into partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny skies, but a few clouds will linger around. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen