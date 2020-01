Temperatures staying near normal for Thursday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! A WEAK SYSTEM OVER THE SOUTHERN STATES WILL APPROACH THE AREA TONIGHT, INCREASING OUR CLOUD COVERAGE, BUT THE FORECAST IS FOR OUR AREA TO STAY DRY THROUGH DAYBREAK. OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES LOOK TO BE CHILLY AND IN THE 20S AND LOW 30S, EVEN WITH AN INCREASE IN CLOUDS. THE ABOVE MENTIONED WEAK SYSTEM WILL MOVE INTO THE AREA ON THURSDAY, PRODUCING SOME LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS ACROSS THE POTOMAC HIGHLANDS AND CENTRAL SHENANDOAH VALLEY. SNOW TOTALS WILL BE UNDERWHELMING, WITH ACCUMULATIONS OF UNDER AN INCH. NO SNOW IS EXPECTED EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS, AS THE WEAK SYSTEM PROGRESSES OFF TO THE EAST. HIGH TEMPERATURES THURSDAY WILL BE IN THE 30S TO THE WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS, WITH UPPER 30S AND LOW 40S TO THE EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE.

FRIDAY WILL BE A DRY DAY, UNDER PARTLY SUNNY SKIES WITH HIGHS IN THE 40S, BUT FRIDAY NIGHT, ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM WILL HEAD UP IN OUR DIRECTION FROM THE CAROLINAS. LONG-RANGE FORECAST MODELS HAVE THE TRACK OF THE LOW SOUTH OF OUR AREA, BUT THE EXACT PLACEMENT OF THE NORTHWESTERN EDGE OF THE PRECIPITATION VARIES FROM MODEL TO MODEL. CURRENTLY, IT APPEARS AS THOUGH THE BEST CHANCES FOR PRECIPITATION WILL BE TO THE SOUTH AND EAST OF I-95. TEMPERATURES APPEAR AS THOUGH THEY’LL BE TOO WARM FOR SNOW FROM THE D.C. AREAS SOUTH AND EAST AND MARGINAL AT BEST FOR PRODUCING SNOW THE REST OF THE AREA. BOTTOM-LINE, IT LOOKS LIKE THE SATURDAY STORM WILL LARGELY BE A RAIN PRODUCER ACROSS THE AREA, WITH THE BEST CHANCE FOR SNOW TO BE WELL NORTHWEST OF THE STORM, IN THE APPALACHIAN MOUNTAINS. SUNDAY WILL BE BRISK, BUT HEADING INTO THE BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK, WE’LL QUICKLY SEE A WARMING TREND.

TONIGHT: CLEAR EARLY WITH INCREASING CLOUDS OVERNIGHT. LOWS: 22-32. NORTH WINDS AROUND 3-6 MPH.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS IN THE MOUNTAINS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S TO MIDDLE 40S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE FOR SOME RAIN AND SNOW. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 40S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A FEW MOUNTAIN FLURRIES POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND VERY MILD. HIGHS AROUND THE MID TO UPPER 50S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

