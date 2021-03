Temperatures stay near normal for much of the week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! TONIGHT, A STORM OUT WEST WILL HEAD OUR WAY BUT CONTINUE TO WEAKEN AS IT DOES SO. LIGHT PRECIPITATION WILL OVERSPREAD OUR AREA LATE TONIGHT INTO EARLY TUESDAY AND IN ADDITION TO A CHILLY RAIN, SOME COULD SEE A LIGHT COATING OF SNOW AND ICE. THE PLACES THAT ARE MOST PRONE TO ANY WINTER WEATHER EARLY TUESDAY, WOULD BE THE ALLEGHENY FRONT AND BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAIN REGIONS. BY MIDDAY TUESDAY THE PRECIPITATION WILL BE MOVING OUT OF THE REGION AS IT SHOULD BE ALMOST ENTIRELY LIQUID RAIN AS TEMPS WARM. THE THERMOMETER WILL SHOW THE 40S AFTER THE DAY STARTS WITH MORNING LOWS IN THE 30S. TUESDAY NIGHT WILL BE CLOUDY AND DRY WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS RANGING FROM THE MID-30S TO THE MID-40S.

WEDNESDAY, ST. PATRICK’S DAY WILL BE DRY BUT MAINLY CLOUDY WITH DAYTIME HIGHS IN THE MID-50S. THE NEXT STORM SYSTEM QUICKLY ARRIVES LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND INTO THURSDAY. THIS TIME THE PRECIPITATION STARTS AND STAYS AS RAIN UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING, WHEN A LIGHT MIX MAY IMPACT AREAS WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE AS THE STORM LEAVES. BY FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING CLEARER SKIES WILL APPEAR, AS THE SURFACE FRONT WILL DROP TO THE SOUTH OF THE AREA AND COOLER HIGH PRESSURE MOVES IN FOR THE WEEKEND.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH MIXED PRECIPITATION. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN 32-39 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS, THEN CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

THURSDAY: PERIODS OF RAIN. HIGH IN THE 50S.

FRIDAY: MORNING MIX WITH GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

