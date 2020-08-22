Temperatures return into the 90’s this week

A few hit or miss showers are possible this week.

Good Saturday, everyone! Expect a mix of clouds today as we head throughout your Saturday. We have seen showers this morning along. Most of which are crossing the Chesapeake Bay as we approach the dawn hours. We may see another chance of rain with a few rumbles of thunder possible this afternoon or early this evening. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

While a few locations may reach into the 90’s on Sunday, I believe most of us will hold off on them until Monday or Tuesday. There is another good chance of rain Sunday with a possible thundershower within the mix. Highs will continue to be in the upper 80’s.

More summerlike weather comes as we head into this week. Highs will be around 5-10 degrees above average as we head into the week. We will continue to see a chance of hit or miss showers. Potential tropical moisture comes as we head towards the end of the week. We will have to watch to see how that plays out.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: A mix of clouds with a chance of a thundershower during the afternoon or early evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Clouds remain overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s with a light south wind. Areas that see calm winds may see fog after midnight.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon or evening shower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds with a possible pop-up thundershower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Wednesday: Watch for a few thundershowers in the afternoon and evening, otherwise partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Thursday: Parting with partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen