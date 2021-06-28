Temperatures push into the middle 90’s through mid-week

Monday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with isolated showers and storms, mainly west of I-81. Winds: SSW 8-12 mph, High: 93 (88-96)

Monday night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, Low: 72 (68-75)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with spotty showers and storms possible, mainly across southern PA. Winds: SSW 8-12 mph, High: 95 (90-98), Low: 73 (70-75)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

4th of July: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

As promised, Mother Nature slowly cranked up the temperature dial over the weekend. It was still decent out there on Saturday, but yesterday many of us finally made a return to the 90’s, and we won’t look back from here. With the exact same setup in place, with high pressure to our east and a low to our west, south-southwest winds will continue to push more heat and humidity our way. High temperatures today will slide up a few more degrees, likely into the lower and middle 90’s under plenty of humidity. Isolated showers and storms will pop up, but only west of the I-81 corridor this afternoon. Little relief will be felt overnight, as most of us only cool off into the 70’s.

It’s going to be a constant battle between the ridge of high pressure off the coast and the low to the west for the next few days. On Tuesday, the high pressure will have more of an influence, and that means lower rain chances and higher temperatures. Record temperatures don’t look to be broken, but with air temperatures pushing the middle and upper 90’s and humidity pushing the heat index close to advisory levels, it’s going to be sweltering. On Wednesday, the ridge lets up as the low slowly approaches from the north and west. It won’t be a total washout yet, but scattered showers and storms will be more possible in the afternoon.

By Thursday and Friday, the ingredients are going to finally come together to produce widespread rain and storms to end the week. The low and very slow moving front coupled with it will be overhead and then slide south during this time, as with all of the heat and available moisture it won’t be hard to spark up plenty of rain. This will thankfully cool us back down into the 80’s as the holiday weekend arrives. The big question will be if this system and front continue to push away or linger nearby for the 4th of July. There’s still a lot of spread in the models currently, but if the system lingers storms will remain possible for the holiday but if it keeps moving we’ll end up dry. With plenty of cookouts and celebrations likely planned, stick with us for the latest changes by the weekend.

Have a great Monday and stay cool and hydrated!

Meteorologist Damon Matson