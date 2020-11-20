Temperatures peak today as we cool back down this weekend

Friday: Filtered sunshine and much warmer, with the highest temperatures to the west. Winds: SSW 8-12 mph, High: 65 (61-68)

Friday night: Increasing clouds, mostly cloudy by sunrise. Winds: Light WSW, Low: 43 (40-47)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, more clouds to the north. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, High: 60 (57-64), Low: 41 (38-45)

Sunday: Cloudy with a light drizzle possible at times. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated AM showers, then skies clearing quickly through the PM. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty PM showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Thanksgiving: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Oh what a difference a day can make when it comes to our weather conditions. After the coldest start to a day since early March, we warmed right back up into the lower 50’s and now through the overnight we are staying in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Southerly winds will continue today with high pressure off of the East Coast, and we’ll continue to warm up. Under more filtered sunshine, highs will reach the 60’s, with a few spots potentially hitting the lower 70’s. Tonight, clouds will be back on the increase as a weak front makes its approach from the north and it should stay even warmer with lows only into the lower 40’s.

This frontal boundary shouldn’t produce any precipitation outside of a stray sprinkle over the mountains, but it’s going to be a fairly cloudy start to the weekend. Highs should still reach the lower 60’s one more time Saturday, but don’t expect the same Sunday. Ridging to the north will turn winds out of the east-northeast Sunday, with the next storm system also approaching from the west. As is typically the case with a setup like this, onshore flow will create a lot of clouds, keep it cool, and create some light drizzle at times. The actual rainfall from the approaching system will fall late Sunday into Monday morning, mainly isolated and light in nature. Skies will clear quickly Monday afternoon as this system exits quickly.

Cool high pressure settles in very briefly, giving us a sunny day Tuesday. One major change to the later part of the forecast is that the next system is likely to move in a little later. Models are picking up on the fact that the surface low will be approaching from the Mississippi River Valley, but be cut off from the main atmospheric flow as it does so. With that being the case, next Wednesday we’ll have increasing clouds and maybe some spotty showers. Thanksgiving now looks decently soggy, with at least scattered showers around. So, be prepared for a little bit of a damp day for whatever holiday plans you may have.

Have a great Friday and weekend and enjoy the warmth today!

Meteorologist Damon Matson