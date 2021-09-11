Temperatures high, conditions dry

We have been spoiled with nice fall-like conditions over this past week. Still, now temperatures are about to whip around and return to summer as another heatwave impacts the Washington, DC, and Baltimore, Maryland region this week. Saturday, however, will be on par with the season. Be sure to enjoy the nice pleasant air while you can.

Heat and humidity return to the forecast as we head into Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A heatwave is likely as we head into the first half of the week. The second half of the week and into next weekend comes with the slightest chance of rain. As it looks currently, though, we may be with this heat and humidity as we carry through the first half of September.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Monday: Hot and humid with temperatures in the 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen