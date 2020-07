Temperatures continue to stay above normal along the I-270 corridor

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! TODAY HAS BEEN A LITTLE LESS HUMID BUT STILL HAS BEEN WARM WITH MANY CITIES AND TOWNS IN THE 90S. OVERNIGHT, UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES, FORECASTED LOWS ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM THE MID-60S TO THE UPPER 70S. TOMORROW, LOOKS TO BE ANOTHER DECENT AND DRY AFTERNOON, WITH HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S AND LOW 90S UNDER A WESTERLY BREEZE.

HEADING INTO FRIDAY AND THE BEYOND, OVERALL, THERE IS GOOD AGREEMENT THAT THE THREAT FOR AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS COMES BACK TO THE AREA, AS A FRONT TO THE SOUTH STARTS TO MOVE BACK NORTH AS A WARM FRONT. DEPENDING ON THE EXACT PLACEMENT OF THE RISING FRONT, A SIMILAR FORECAST IS EXPECTED SATURDAY. WITH MORE CLOUDS AROUND, TEMPS LOOK TO STAY IN THE UPPER 80S. ON SUNDAY, A SOUTH WIND WILL RETURN, ALLOWING FOR THE HUMIDITY TO MAKE A MAJOR RETURN ALONG WITH INCREASED CHANCES FOR SHOWERS AND STORMS ACROSS THE ENTIRE AREA. SOME STORMS MAY BE STRONG TO SEVERE, WITH GUSTY WINDS AND HEAVY RAIN THE MAIN THREATS. THE SUMMERLIKE WEATHER PATTERN LOOKS TO CONTINUE BEYOND THE WEEKEND AND INTO THE BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR TO CLEAR SKIES. LOWS FROM 64-79 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: CLOUDS ON THE INCREASE. ISOLATED MOUNTAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO MID-90S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS AND SCATTERED STORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED STORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH REMNANTS OF TROPICAL MOISTURE MOVING IN. HIGHS IN THE 80S

TUESDAY: EARLY DAY SHOWERS WITH GRADUAL CLEARING AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED STORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S AND LOWER 90S.

