Temperatures continue to climb this weekend and our rain chances ramp up next week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — TONIGHT, EXPECT MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES, AND TEMPERATURES IN THE 50S AND 60S. TOWARD SUNRISE, SOME HIGH CLOUDS WILL FILTER IN TOWARD THE AREA, AND SHOULD INCREASE DURING SATURDAY AFTERNOON, BUT WE STAY DRY AND WARM. TEMPERATURES SATURDAY ARE EXPECTED TO BE NEAR OR EXCEED 90 DEGREES FOR MANY AREAS EAST OF THE MOUNTAINS, BUT WITH LOW HUMIDITY IT SHOULD FEEL REALLY NICE. HIGH PRESSURE WILL REMAIN TO THE WEST ON SUNDAY AS WE CONTINUE TO FEEL HOT AND DRY, YET SLIGHTLY HIGHER HUMIDITY LEVELS WILL BE FELT. THIS WILL TRULY FEEL LIKE A SUMMER AFTERNOON, SO HOPEFULLY YOU CAN FIND A COOL PLACE TO ENJOY! OVERNIGHT SUNDAY AND INTO MONDAY WE HAVE A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AS A BACKDOOR COLD FRONT DROPS IN FROM THE NORTH. DURING THE AFTERNOON HOURS ON MONDAY THERE IS THE ADDITIONAL POTENTIAL FOR SOME THUNDERSTORMS AS AFTERNOON HIGHS ARE FORECAST TO COOL DOWN INTO THE 80S BEHIND THE FRONT AS WE HEAD INTO TUESDAY. BY MIDWEEK, AHEAD OF ANOTHER COLD FRONT THAT IS POISED TO PASS THROUGH THE AREA LATER WEDNESDAY, WE COULD SEE SUMMER-LIKE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ALONG WITH HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE 90S. THOSE STORM CHANCES MAY CARRY OVER INTO EARLY THURSDAY AS THE FRONT TRACKS FURTHER SOUTH THROUGH AREA, BUT OUR WEATHER LOOKS TO IMPROVE LATE NEXT WEEK.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND MILD. LOWS RANGE FROM 60-67 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: VARIABLY CLOUDY, HOT, AND MORE HUMID. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S AND LOWER 80S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SPOT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH LATE SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND SLIGHTLY COOLER. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S AND LOWER 80S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY AND WEEKEND!