Temperatures around average to start the week

Overcast skies on Monday will deliver rain later this afternoon. We could see a quarter of an inch of rain with a few heavier showers seeing up to a half in of rainfall on your Monday. A break in the clouds comes Tuesday.

Temperatures will gradually warm from the mid to upper 50’s as we head into the week with highs going into the 60’s after midweek. A good chance for a few showers will come on Wednesday before another partly sunny day on Thursday.

A cold front will come late week into the weekend with a few showers. This frontal system will cause temperatures to fall on Sunday to 55 degrees.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Showers likely with overcast skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-10 mph.

Monday night: Overcast skies becoming partly clear. Lows will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Tuesday: Expect a mix of clouds, but turning sunnier as we head through the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate overcast skies with a chance of showers with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds with more sunshine than Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain with decreasing clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen