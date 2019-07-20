Sweltering heat across the I-270 corridor this weekend

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for our area. Heat index values up to 115 are possible in the metro area. Here in the valley, we will see heat index values up to 110. Back to the highlands, heat index values will be in the 105’s. Upper 90’s and low 100’s for the high mountains out to the west. The valley and metro region are within the heat warning. Be sure to keep fresh outside and check on your friends, neighbors, and family that the heat could impact severely. High temperatures are the deadliest weather phenomenon that happens on earth.

Dangerous heat will continue into Sunday with heat warning possible. An Excessive Heat Watch remains in effect for Sunday. Sunday will also bring the first real signs of relief with a chance of showers and storms in the late afternoon and early evening hours. A higher chance of showers will occur on Monday and Tuesday as a cold front passes. Temperatures, as we head into Monday, will be in the middle 80’s as the high temperature.

The week will be rather comfortable as compared to what we see this week’s end. A few clouds will linger into Wednesday and Thursday as once a zonal or slightly ridged system comes more and continues to be more trough-like. This change will cause conditions to be more tolerable to be outside. There will also be a slight chance for rain during the afternoon and evening. We look to have a good week of pleasant temperatures before temperatures rise back into the 90’s in a week or two as the upper levels trend to the ridge as we head into the week after next. Time will only tell.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with intense heat. Highs will be in the upper 90’s and low 100’s. Winds will be out of the west 5-10 mph. Heat index values will be up to 115 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a pop-up thundershower. Low will be in the mid to upper 70’s with a few areas remaining in the 80’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Anticipate partly cloudy skies with a chance of a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90’s. Heat index values will be up to 110 degrees.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with showers and thundershowers likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Wednesday: Watch for fewer clouds and pleasant temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Thursday: Expect partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Friday: Fair for partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen