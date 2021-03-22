Sunshine today, clouds Tuesday, rain returns Wednesday

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: L&V, High: 66 (61-70)

Monday night: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy by morning. Winds: ENE 3-5 mph, Low: 41 (36-43)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph, High: 62 (57-65), Low: 47 (45-50)

Wednesday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered PM showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered AM showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Talk about a proper introduction to spring! This weekend was absolutely gorgeous, with all the sunshine a person could want and temperatures that kept getting warmer as well. As we get this new week underway, it appears we’re going to keep that trend going with high pressure still just to our east. High temperatures are likely to be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, hitting the middle and upper 60’s. Enjoy the sunshine today, because starting tonight it doesn’t look like we’ll have much clear sky the rest of the week. Clouds increase overnight into Tuesday morning thanks to a coastal low setting up off the Delmarva Peninsula.

While there won’t be any rain, it’s going to be a cloudy and slightly cooler day Tuesday, with easterly flow firmly set up across the region. Another storm system will be developing over the center of the country as this is happening, and it’s this system that will kick off our stretch of unsettled conditions to close out the rest of the week. Enough dry air will still be around Wednesday to limit showers and keep them rather isolated during the day. The best chance of rain with this first low will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Brief high pressure returns Thursday and should give us fairly dry conditions during the rest of the day. All the while, temperatures will be continuing to rise, reaching the 70’s despite the clouds and scattered rain.

The next low pressure center and round of rainfall looks to be a bit less scattered and slightly steadier Thursday night into Friday morning. Some of this rain could linger a bit longer into the day, but once again it does look like we’ll have more dry time than not to close out the last day of the week. Entering into the coming weekend (the last of March), there will be just a slight bit of clearing and slightly cooler temperatures Saturday. Keeping with the theme of the week though, this will once again be short lived. Yet another low pressure center will likely be heading our way by next Sunday, prompting a rain of scattered showers at the very least.

Soak up that sunshine and have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson