Sunshine starts the weekend, but some storms could end it

Good Thursday! After another beautiful day, tonight will be another quiet and comfortable one with lows ranging from the low 60’s to the mid-70s near the Bay. Saturday will continue to be characterized by partly cloudy skies and mainly dry weather; however, a few showers and isolated thundershowers could develop along the Blue Ridge during the late afternoon. As we head into Sunday, the heat and humidity will build as we make a return to the 90’s and “feels-like” temperatures potentially reaching the triple-digit mark! A storm and its cold front will be approaching our area with some afternoon and evening showers and storms possible, but the coverage of storms doesn’t look to be that great. Heading into Monday; however; we’ll have the best chances of seeing showers and storms, some of which could be strong or severe. This front should drop south of the area by Tuesday, leaving us with mostly sunny skies, but it will be short-lived as another front is forecast to bring more scattered storms. There won’t be much change regarding temperatures, as the heat and humidity will stick around toward the end of next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog is possible. Lows range from 64-76 degrees.

Weekend: Variably cloudy with scattered showers and t-storms. Highs from the upper 80s to the mid-90s.

Monday: Strong to potentially severe t-storms. Highs in the 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Isolated storms. Highs in the mid-90s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy with scattered storms. Highs around 90 degrees.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 90 degrees.

Have a great rest of the day and weekend!