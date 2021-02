Sunshine on Wednesday, Snow/Sleet replace the sunshine on Thursday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! TONIGHT, A WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE ALLEGHENY FRONT ALONG WESTERN GRANT COUNTY FOR WIND CHILLS AROUND TEN DEGREES BELOW ZERO; OTHERWISE IT WILL BE BREEZY AND MOSTLY CLEAR ELSEWHERE. WEDNESDAY LOOKS TO BE DRY, BUT BY NIGHTFALL, CLOUDS WILL BE BACK ON THE INCREASE AS THE NEXT STORM HEADS OUR WAY OVERNIGHT. A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE REGION AS A SOUTHERN STORM MOVES UP THE COAST. THE PRECIPITATION IS LIKELY TO OVERSPREAD THE AREA FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING. TEMPERATURES APPEAR COLD ENOUGH FOR SNOW AT THE ONSET FOR MOST AREAS; THEREFORE, SIGNIFICANT SNOWFALL IS POSSIBLE BEFORE CHANGING OVER THE WINTRY MIX. THE BEST CHANCE FOR THE HEAVIER SNOW AMOUNTS ARE FORECAST TO BE IN WESTERN MARYLAND, WEST VIRGINIA, AND INTO PENNSYLVANIA. WITH SOME WARMER AIR MIXING INTO THE STORM, SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN WILL BECOME MORE LIKELY DURING THIS TIME. MAJOR ICE BUILDUP IS POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY NEAR AND EAST OF INTERSTATE 95 INTO CENTRAL VIRGINIA.

The National Weather Service has extended their earlier Winter Storm Watch to now move it into our region. Northern Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia look to see a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain with Thursday being the targeted day. – Scott Sumner

For our next winter storm on Thursday, here are some snowfall estimates. The highest snow amounts look to stay in Western Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Stay tuned for any changes to this graphic. Scott Sumner

DETAILS FOR THE LATE WEEK STORM ARE STILL GETTING FINE-TUNED, SO STAY WITH THE WDVM WEATHER TEAM ALL WEEK AS WE HELP YOU NAVIGATE THE SITUATION. BY FRIDAY, ALL PRECIPITATION COMES TO AN END, AS THE STORM LIFTS TO OUR NORTH AND THE ASSOCIATED COLD FRONT MOVES EAST. WINDS WILL TURN GUSTY OUT OF THE NORTHWEST BY FRIDAY AFTERNOON, GENERATING UPSLOPE SNOW SHOWERS ACROSS THE ALLEGHENIES INTO FRIDAY NIGHT. TEMPERATURES FRIDAY NIGHT TEMPERATURES WILL CRASH INTO THE TEENS AND 20S, WITH THE GUSTY WINDS DELIVERING WIND CHILLS POTENTIALLY BELOW ZERO ALONG THE RIDGES WITH SINGLE DIGITS TO TEENS POSSIBLE ELSEWHERE. SUNNIER SKIES WILL BUILD INTO THE REGION THIS WEEKEND, BUT IT STILL APPEARS CHILLY.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, COLD, AND BREEZY. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN 16-22 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

THURSDAY: WINTRY MIX. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

FRIDAY: LEFTOVER PRECIPITATION, THEN GRADUAL CLEARING. BREEZY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 30S & 40S.

MONDAY: CLOUDY WITH MAINLY RAIN AND HIGHER ELEVATION SNOWS. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!