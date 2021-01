Sunshine galore for Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — OVERNIGHT, WE’LL SEE OUR SKIES CLEAR AND WITH LIGHT WINDS, TEMPERATURES WILL DROP INTO THE 20S. MOTHER NATURE IS BRINGING US A VERY QUIET PATTERN THIS WEEK AS MUCH OF THE WEATHER EITHER STAY NORTH OR SOUTH OF OUR REGION. AS A RESULT, WE SHOULDN’T SEE ANY SHOWERS THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT, AND WITH MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES, TEMPS SHOULD RUN A LITTLE ABOVE NORMAL, WITH THE 40S TO NEAR 50 DEGREES COMMON. LATE IN THE WEEK, A STORM SYSTEM OVER THE GREAT LAKES WILL HELP TO DRIVE A COLD FRONT THROUGH THE REGION BRINGING THE POTENTIAL FOR A LITTLE WINTRY MIX OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS WHICH WILL CARRY INTO EARLY SATURDAY. BEHIND THE FRONT, A RESURGENCE OF CHILLY AIR LOOKS TO DROP IN AND PAY US A VISIT AS WE CLOSE OUT THE WEEKEND AND START A NEW WEEK.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGE FROM 24-33 DEGREES.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY TO SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW LIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME LIGHT SHOWERS, THEN CLEARING IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY AND CHILLY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

