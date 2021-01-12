Sunshine continues with only a few clouds into mid-week

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: W 4-8 mph, High: 46 (41-49)

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: Light SSW, Low: 28 (24-31)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: SW 5-10 mph, High: 48 (44-51), Low: 31 (28-34)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers possible late. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, more clearing late. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

All in all it was a nice start to the week, if you ignored the cloud cover. Skies have cleared out quite a bit overnight, giving us chilly conditions again this morning. A couple disturbances are passing by to the north and south, but that’s still not going to stop us from having a beautiful, sun-filled day. Highs will run a bit warmer than yesterday, likely into the middle and upper 40’s. We’ll continue to see extremely quiet conditions tonight as lows fall into the 20’s once again. A few more clouds are likely tomorrow with a weak disturbance approaching from the Great Lakes, but many locations will make a run at 50 degrees.

The disturbance mentioned above won’t amount to much, but there could be some additional clouds and a few flurries here and there Thursday morning. It will be another beautiful one during the day Thursday and into Friday, with mild conditions continuing. Model trends continue to show the next storm system tracking into the Great Lakes Friday, and it looks like it will be fairly strong. That being said, it’s going to be in a transition phase as the cold front swings across our area, with the surface low shifting from the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Coast. During this transition, we’ll have a mix of rain and snow showers moving in from the west late Friday, continuing Friday night.

By Saturday morning, most if not all of the precipitation will be to the east, closer to the new low off of the coastline. As this low pulls away, any precipitation will quickly end and we’ll have chilly breezes and clearing skies the rest of Saturday, with the exception being a few snow showers in the mountains. Overall, rain and snow totals from this entire event look to be minimal and have little impact. Cold northwest breezes and occasional clouds linger through Sunday. High pressure tries to return early next week, keeping it quiet with temperatures trying to rebound a little bit next Monday.

Have a great Tuesday and enjoy the sunshine!

Meteorologist Damon Matson