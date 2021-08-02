Sunny today, turning very cloudy into Tuesday

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool, and comfortable. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 82 (78-86)

Monday night: Increasing clouds, turning mostly cloudy by morning. Winds: Light NNE, Low: 61 (57-64)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a few mountain showers possible. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph, High: 79 (75-82), Low: 62 (59-65)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

We ended up with a pretty nice weekend overall, with comfortable conditions and just a few showers here and there last evening. It’s very quickly cleared up since those showers, with high pressure nearby about to provide us with a fairly sunny and beautiful day. Northwest flow both aloft and at the surface will continue to keep unseasonably cool and comfortable air around as well, as highs will only jump back into the lower 80’s with low humidity as well. Clouds will be making a return tonight though, as a coastal low pressure center will be nearing the Carolinas.

Onshore flow will aid the coastal low in keeping clouds around for the most part on Tuesday, as well as keeping temperatures fairly cool for early August. Unfortunately for those looking for rainfall, it doesn’t appear this coastal low will end up helping much as any precipitation will stay over the Carolinas. There will be a few showers possible over the mountains, but that’s about all we’ll see Tuesday. Heading into Wednesday the low will pull away a little further, keeping only spotty storms around. Thursday will end up being our best chance for rain with an upper-level low moving across the Mid-Atlantic along with the coastal low still being around. Despite this taking place, only isolated showers and storms will be possible.

Most of this week will be spent in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s temperature-wise, but after this extremely comfortable start to August we’ll be heading back into the heat and humidity by the end of the week. High pressure and return flow from the south will jump us back toward the 90’s. This type of environment will support spotty afternoon shower and storm chances, but really we won’t have any significant rainfall chances or major storm systems coming up to change our rather dry trend.

Have a great Monday and enjoy the comfortable temperatures!

Meteorologist Damon Matson