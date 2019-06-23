Sunny Sunday for the I-270 comes to a slight end Monday

Clouds may build into the region Monday

Sunny days are in for Sunday, but a few clouds may come in as we head overnight. A mix of clouds for your Monday with a slight chance of a shower or storm, but things should be rather sparse. Rainfall may become more likely overnight into Tuesday morning.

No worries about Tuesday! We will hopefully clear out by the morning drive. We may see a few areas of drizzle, but clearing skies will bring temperatures up into the mid to upper 80’s Tuesday! Temperatures midweek onward will remain into the high 80’s

A few locations will reach 90 by Tuesday with a few more joining them by Wednesday. The heat and humidity will follow us into the weekend. Welcome to summer! Heat index values may get near 100 degrees over next weekend!

The only “relief” in sight for the latter half of the week appears to be an isolated pop-up chance of a shower. Otherwise, beyond a few shade clouds instead on and off, get ready for the heat as we head into this week.

Stay cool and hydrated!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be into the low to mid-80’s. Winds will be out of the south and west at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Partly clear with clouds increasing. South-southeasterly winds will be rather light. Lows will be into the mid to upper 60’s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of thundershowers. Rainfall will hit or miss us, and many of us may be left dry with spotty clouds. Temperatures may be into the upper 70’s with clouds, but into the 80’s with broken clouds. Stay tuned!

Tuesday: A few morning thundershowers possible but exiting out by the time the morning commute. We should see clouds breaking with the sun returning for the afternoon as highs rise into the mid to upper 80’s.

Wednesday: Watch for a few passing clouds Wednesday. Highs will be into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Thursday: Hot and humid with an isolated pop-up shower. Highs will be into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Friday: Plan for partly sunny skies with continued heat. Highs will be into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Saturday: Plenty of sunshine with hot and muggy conditions. Highs will be near 90 degrees!

Have a sunny Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen

