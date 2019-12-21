Sunny skies with highs 10 degrees above the average

We were able to see a good bit of sunshine Saturday afternoon with a full day of sun to come on Sunday. Warm air will continue to influence our weather as high-pressure continues to bring southerly flow. This surge of heat will cause temperatures to be 5-15 degrees above the average for this time of year.
High pressure will also draw in moisture from the south, which will bring a few clouds into the region Christmas Day. Increasing clouds will continue throughout the latter part of the week with a slight chance of rain next Friday and Saturday. Highs will continue to be above the average.
The winter solstice occurs Saturday night at 11:19 EST, but temperatures during this festive week will be far from what we expect winter to bring. While we may remain above average for a week or so, below-average temperatures will be just around the corner. Stay tuned!
Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:
Saturday night: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 20’s. Winds will be calm.
Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be light out of the southwest.
Monday: Expect Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.
Tuesday: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.
Christmas Day: Watch for partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.
Friday: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.
Saturday: Look for a slight chance of rain with cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.
Have a sunny Sunday!
Meteorologist Derek Bowen