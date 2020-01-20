Sunny skies may be nice, but winds cause temps to feel as cold as ice

Afternoon feels like temps will be in the upper teens and low to mid 20's.

Wind chill temperatures this afternoon will be in the teens and 20’s as cold winds continue to blow across the area. Highs on Monday will top out into the 30’s, but the winds will make it feel far from it. Winds for Tuesday will be lesser, but it will feel, once again, in the teens and 20’s. Note: This depends on when and where you are in the region.

Less wind on Wednesday with highs warming into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. More 40’s for Thursday and Friday, but clouds will be on the increase as southerly flow bring a chance in the weather for the coming weekend.

We are watching this weekend to come with a chance of rain, but we could also see wintry precipitation along with it. While we see mostly rain on Saturday, we may see a slight mix on Sunday. This system is several days out, so stay right here as we plan out your day weather-wise.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with bitterly cold temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 30’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph with gust up to 25.

Monday night: Clear skies with a stray cloud with lowers in the teens and 20’s. Winds will be in the out of the 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. Wind chill values will be in the upper 0’s and 10’s.

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 30’s.

Wednesday: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Thursday: A few extra clouds may arrive late. Otherwise, highs will warm up into the low to mid 40’s.

Friday: Increasing clouds during the day with highs topping off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Saturday: Possible rain showers with cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Sunday: A break or two in the clouds with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Stay tuned for the latest weather developments, especially for what may be coming into the region over the weekend. It is still several days out, but we will bring our best to help prepare you for the weekend from the District to the Valleys, and into those Mountains. WDVM Weather, your weather close to home.

Make it a marvelous Monday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen