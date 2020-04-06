Sunny skies for now, but showers and maybe a storm to come

The weather this week across the area will be a bit more active than previously. Temperatures will be above average for much of the week with a possible shower or thunderstorm Tuesday into Wednesday, with a possible shower Thursday. After the cold front advances, temperatures cool off Friday and for the weekend.

Monday will be sunny for the most part, but clouds will build overnight into Tuesday with a bit of rain coming into the region. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be light out of the north but will turn southerly by the day’s end.

Prepare for just under an inch of rain this week. I think most of us will see at least a quarter of an inch, with the upper ranging around three-quarters. Expect heavier bands in thunderstorms that move through the region Wednesday morning. A marginal risk of severe weather is possible, meaning a storm or two late Tuesday and Wednesday morning may be watched critically, with the main threat being the winds exceeding 60 mph in a few thunderstorms.

As the system passes Wednesday and Thursday, prepare for some breezy winds about the area. Stay tuned for the latest weather information.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10.

Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low to mid 50’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10.

Tuesday: Expect mainly cloudy skies with a chance of rain with a possible rumble of thunder late. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Wednesday: A possible thunderstorm during the morning before clouds exit during the afternoon warming temperatures up into the low to mid 70’s.

Thursday: A chance of a shower with winds beginning to pick up. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday: Breezy winds with highs only in the mid to upper 50’s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Sunday: A cloud to two with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen