Sunny skies for now, but changes are on the horizon

Locations in Missouri today could see 4-8 inches of snowfall!

It is another day of sunshine here in the four-state region. Temperatures will warm up into the 40’s across many parts of the area with very little wind. The system we are watching for the weekend is affecting parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, and Arkansas.

As it continues to move east, clouds will move into the region late Thursday and throughout the day Friday. High pressure will continue to bring moisture into the area. As Friday turns to the night, a few rain or snow showers will be possible.

The current status of the system in our area is still in the works. The weather models have gone back and forth on the matter. We hope to get a clearer picture Thursday, but from right now, temperatures look to be working in our favor for a cold rain with a little bit of snow.

The question remains how much rain or snow we will see. The answer to that question will depend on the timing and temperature in the general area. We will continue to track these developments and give you the latest information.

As of 5 a.m. this morning, within the areas affected by this winter weather today, no Winter Storm Warnings or Watches are in effect. We do see Winter Weather Advisories, however.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Winds will be light and variable.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear with lows falling into the 20’s. Winds will be light and variable.

Thursday: Look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Friday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow late. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Saturday: Tracking mostly cloudy skies with rain likely. There will also be a chance of a wintry mix. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and low to mid 40’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few flurries early. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Monday: Anticipating partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen