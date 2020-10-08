Sunny skies finally turn cloudy over the next few days

Thursday: Mostly sunny, still breezy at times. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 69 (64-72)

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: L&V, Low: 42 (38-46)

Friday: More sun early, otherwise partly cloudy. Winds: SSW 8-12 mph, High: 71 (67-74), Low: 55 (52-59)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain likely, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Monday: Cloudy with rain continuing. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the 50’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Despite having a cold front cross the region late yesterday, our dry stretch of weather has continued. Any of the rainfall with said front stayed closer to the low well off to the north in New York. Too much dry air was in place for rain to occur here, but we did see rather breezy conditions with a light increase in clouds. Behind that front today, fairly sunny skies will prevail yet again, but we will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Breezy winds will remain in play; though this time they’ll be out of the northwest ushering in more cool air. Clear skies and eventually calming winds will give us a chilly and crisp night, with lows into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

High pressure nearby today will shift southeast into Friday, pulling back in warmer, and more importantly, and more moist air from the south. We’ll see a gradual increase in clouds, but still be partly cloudy to end the work week. A much cloudier sky will be around for Saturday, as more and more moisture fills in with the remnants of Delta pushing into the Ohio River Valley. There should be enough dry air still in place over the region from the high to our east to where any rain will hold off for Saturday. Starting Saturday night things should turn soggy though, as confidence has increased on the path of Delta’s remnants, giving us a fairly soggy end of our forecast.

Yes, for once this time around the remnants of a tropical system are actually going to track over or directly nearby the area and give us some much needed rain. It won’t rain the entire time, but from Sunday afternoon through Monday we’re likely to see a good clip of rainfall. Now, the question remains as to how heavy this rain could get, which could raise some flood concerns. If it’s spread out across the two days evenly, we’ll certainly be fine given how dry it’s been. We’ll continue to keep a close eye on these details. Tuesday a cold front sweeps everything out of here, and we could have a few isolated showers. Wednesday we dry back out, with temperatures holding steady in the upper 60’s, but it will feel a lot less muggy.

Have a great Thursday folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson