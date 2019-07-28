Sunny skies along the I-270 corridor on this Sunday

Showers and storms are on their way for our workweek to cool temperatures off.

Skies will remain mainly sunny for your Sunday. Temperatures will also go into the 90’s. The return to southerly flow will increase our humidity for the beginning of the week. Warm and humid air will lead to showers and storms as a cold front comes into the region midweek.

Showers between now and Monday will be light and isolated. Most of us will stay dry until Tuesday. Tuesday’s thundershowers may be a bit more scattered about the region before a higher chance of showers and storms to come Wednesday and Thursday.

The front will stall over our region and will keep clouds and moisture in place to give us a chance of precipitation through the latter part of the week into the weekend. The good news with this weather pattern will be the temperatures. We avoid a heatwave this next week due to clouds and a cold front stalling, but temperatures will stay seasonable from midweek onward to the following weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mainly sunny with an off chance of a pop-up shower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Partly to mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Plan for partly sunny skies with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with a few folks in the 90’s.

Tuesday: Anticipate partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms more likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Friday: A mixed sky with a chance of lingering showers. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Saturday: Watch for partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s with a few of us in the upper 80’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen