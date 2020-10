Sunny but cooler to end the week

GOOD WEDNESDAY! A COLD FRONT WILL MOVE THROUGH OUR AREA HEADING INTO THIS EVENING AND AS IT DOES SO, LOOKS TO COME THROUGH DRY AS A WESTERLY WIND SHOULD STARVE ANY SHOWERS THAT TRY TO ON THE FRONT LATE THIS EVENING. THE COLD FRONT WILL REACH OUR COAST EARLY ON THURSDAY, SO TEMPS THIS EVENING WILL NOT DROP OFF DRASTICALLY AND INSTEAD STAY MILD ENOUGH TO BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S AND 50S. BEHIND THE FRONT, THURSDAY WILL FEATURE PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, BUT IT WILL ALSO BE SOME 10-15 DEGREES COOLER. THE COOLEST TEMPS WILL OCCUR; HOWEVER; ON FRIDAY AS THE CANADIAN HIGH BECOMES POSITIONED OVERHEAD. LIGHT WINDS, COMBINED WITH STARRY SKIES, WILL ALLOW FRIDAY MORNING TEMPS TO DROP DOWN INTO THE LOW TO MID 40S WITH SOME OUR VALLEY LOCATIONS POTENTIALLY DROPPING INTO THE 30S. HIGH PRESSURE BEGINS TO MOVE OUT OF OUR REGION FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND CLOUD COVER ASSOCIATED WITH THE REMNANTS OF DELTA WILL BEGIN TO BE SEEN, BUT ANY SHOWER ACTIVITY LOOKS TO HOLD OFF UNTIL THE WEEKEND.

SATURDAY, WE HAVE PLENTY OF CLOUDS IN THE AREA, BUT NORTHERN VIRGINIA HAS THE BEST CHANCE OF SEEING SOME SHOWERS, OTHERWISE MANY AREAS WILL REMAIN DRY. THE LATEST INFO TAKES THE REMNANTS OF DELTA INTO THE TENNESSEE VALLEY ON SUNDAY, THEREAFTER; THERE IS STILL SOME DEBATE OF WHO SEES THE MOST AMOUNT OF RAIN AND WHEN THAT RAIN OCCURS. STAY WITH WDVM WEATHER TEAM FOR THE LATEST OF DELTA’S PATH. AFTER THE SYSTEM DEPARTS, SOME GUIDANCE CONTINUES TO SHOW POTENTIAL FOR LIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AS ANOTHER FRONT DROPS INTO OUR BACKYARD.

TONIGHT: BECOMING MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS RANGE FROM 44-61.

THURSDAY: SUNNY AND SLIGHTLY COOLER. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SPOT SHOWERS IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S.

SUNDAY: RAINY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH LEFTOVER SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF OUR DAY!