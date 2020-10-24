Sunday, Tuesday, and Friday are the best opportunity for us to see rain

No washout by any means, but a few areas may pick up three-quarters of an inch if they are lucky.

A drastic change in temperatures after being very warm and well above average this past week. Temperatures will be closer to average, but we may have a bit more cloud cover this week as a few showers are possible. It will not be a washout by any means, but at least, hopefully, we will see some rain as the 30-day deficit grows along with abnormally dry conditions push further from the Mason-Dixon Line.

In total, this week’s rains may bring a total of one inch of rainfall. Most days will see less than a quarter of an inch. There will be dry time this week as chances drop on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Temperatures will fall below average by nearly 10 degrees on Sunday and Friday of this week. These days include a better chance of rain, which may keep us cooler. Other days we will be able to warm up with a bit more light shining through the clouds.

A week from now, temperatures will continue to trend at or below the average, but the only difference will be another dry week before seeing an average chance the following. Unfortunately, I think drier conditions will win out and increase the drought southward out of Pennsylvania.

Hopefully, this dry season of weather will be for the short term, less than 6 months. While the winter months, for now, look to see slightly lesser than normal precipitation, we hope that changes come as trees turn to green once again.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Cloudy skies will begin to break. An early morning sprinkle is possible. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40’s and low 50’s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Clouds build with a few showers possible during the day. A mere chance of rain overnight. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Monday: Cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a better chance for a shower. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with the chance of rain dropping. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Thursday Broken clouds with a better chance to come. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Friday: Cloudy skies with more shower activity. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen