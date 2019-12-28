Sun and clouds Saturday, showers come Sunday

A better chance for rain will affect our Monday morning commute.

A few clouds will be about the region this morning, but they will generally break as we head during the day as high pressure comes into the area. Clouds will quickly return overnight, giving us mostly cloudy skies for Sunday.

A chance of showers is possible for Sunday with a better opportunity to come late in the day and into the evening. Showers will again be likely Monday. Expect a quarter to a half-inch, but some of us will see up to three-quarters. A few areas may even see an inch of rain.

Clouds decrease on New Year’s Eve while chilly temperatures return New Year’s Day with highs only in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Temperatures will, however, rise back into the mid and top 40’s as we head towards the latter half of the week. A chance of rain will be possible next Friday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Breaking clouds with highs in the mid to upper 50’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at five mph.

Saturday night: Increasing clouds with lows in the upper 30’s and low to mid 40’s. Winds will be calm.

Sunday: Wait for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Showers will become more likely late in the day and into the overnight. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Monday: Showers will be likely with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Clouds will gradually clear with highs only in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Wednesday: A chilly day with partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Thursday: Trying to warm back up with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen