Sun and clouds possible Sunday

Rain to come late in the week.

A few more clouds will join us for the first half of the workweek as a slight disturbance passes over the area on Monday. A few clouds will be possible with a possible light shower; most of us will stay dry, however.

A ridge of high pressure will set up across the region as we head into the middle part of the week, warming our temperatures up into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s! A mix of sun and clouds will follow us into the latter half of the week.

A cold front will approach our region as we head into the latter half of the week to give us a chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm. A sprinkle or two may linger as we head into next weekend. Temperatures will fall from the 90’s on Thursday into the 80’s Friday and Saturday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: A few clouds, otherwise partly clear. Lows will fall into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Winds will generally calm as we head towards Sunday morning.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few clouds passing by. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday: A mix of clouds with high temperatures going up into the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Tuesday: Expect partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Wednesday: Look for partly sunny skies. Highs will e in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a light shower. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen