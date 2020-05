Summer-like feel for Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! TONIGHT SOME SHOWERS APPEAR LIKELY AS A WARM FRONT LIFTS NORTH THROUGH THE AREA, OTHERWISE, THE SKIES WILL REMAIN MOSTLY CLOUDY AND WARM. OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPS ARE FORECAST TO IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S AND LOWER 60S. FRIDAY, A WARM FRONT WILL LIFT NORTHWARD THROUGH THE AREA, BRINGING A CHANCE OF SHOWERS PRIMARILY WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS DURING THE MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON, TAPERING BACK OUR RAIN CHANCES BY EVENING. TEMPERATURES WILL FINALLY REACH SEASONABLE LEVELS, GETTING INTO THE LOW TO MIDDLE 70S, WITH MID-UPPER 60S LINGERING ACROSS NORTHEAST MARYLAND. FRIDAY, THE WARM FRONT TO OUR NORTH WILL START TO SINK SOUTHWARD, DROPPING INTO THE AREA FRIDAY NIGHT. THE LATEST MODEL GUIDANCE DEPICTS THE FRONT RESIDING NORTH OF THE MASON DIXON LINE THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON, BRINGING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TO PENNSYLVANIA, WHILE WE REMAIN IN THE WARMER AIR MASS AND TEMPERATURES RISING ABOVE AVERAGE INTO THE 80S. EVENTUALLY, DURING THE MID-AFTERNOON, I AM FORECASTING THE SHOWERS AND ISOLATED STORMS TO SAG SOUTH AND INTO PARTS OF MARYLAND AND NORTHERN VIRGINIA. LOWS FRIDAY NIGHT REMAIN MILD, HOLDING IN THE 60S WHILE DROPPING INTO THE 50S IN THE MOUNTAINS.

THIS WEEKEND, MODEL GUIDANCE IS SHOWING A BACKDOOR FRONT DROPPING SOUTH ACROSS THE AREA ON SATURDAY. THIS, IN TURN, WILL HELP INCREASE OUR RAIN AND STORM CHANCES. TEMPERATURES WILL BE TRICKY DEPENDING UPON WHERE THAT BOUNDARY ACTUALLY SETTLES. PEOPLE LIVING NORTH OF THE FRONT WILL BE SOME 10-15 DEGREES COOLER THAN THOSE FOLKS LIVING SOUTH OF THE FRONT. SUNDAY THE FRONT MAY MOVE NORTH AGAIN, BEFORE A STRONG COLD FRONT DROP SOUTH, MOST LIKELY ON MONDAY. WHILE SHOWERS AND SOME THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE ONCE AGAIN, THE WEEKEND WILL NOT BE A WASHOUT. THERE MAY EVEN BE A FEW BREAKS OF SUN. AFTER MONDAY, THE WEATHER FORECAST BECOMES MURKY, BUT THE CURRENT THINKING IS THAT IT WILL SEE MORE CLOUDS THAN SUNSHINE, MORE DAYS WITH RAIN THAN NOT AND COOLER TEMPERATURES, COMPARED TO THE WEEKEND. STAY TUNED TO WDVM FOR THE LATEST UPDATES TO NEXT’S WEEK’S FORECAST.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND NOT AS COLD. LOWS IN THE 40S TO LOWER 50S.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE 70S AND LOW 80S.

MONDAY: EARLY SHOWERS WITH GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!