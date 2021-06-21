Strong winds and hail possible with any severe storms this evening

Monday: Variable clouds, hot and humid, with scattered showers and storms late. Some storms could be severe, with strong winds and hail the main threats. Winds: SSW 8-12 mph, High: 93 (89-96), Heat Index: 98-102

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with storms tapering down, then scattered showers around the rest of the night. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, Low: 68 (65-70)

Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler with AM showers, then clearing skies in the PM. Winds: NNW 8-12 mph, High: 73 (70-77), Low: 54 (50-57)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Happy first full day of summer! Spring ended on a very quiet and comfortable note, but heat and humidity did build back up a bit to end the weekend. That all comes to a head here today, as temperatures will soar into the lower and middle 90’s by this afternoon. Factor in the humidity, and we’re looking at heat index values pushing, if not surpassing, 100 degrees. All of this heat and humidity will be fuel for storms that will fire up along a cold front late this afternoon into the evening. Things pick up between 4-6 PM, and severe storms are possible with gusty winds and hail the main threats. Most of this activity calms down by midnight, with scattered showers lingering into Tuesday morning.

The cold front responsible for the storms today will slowly weaken and sit just east of the area tomorrow, which is what will keep showers around into the early afternoon on Tuesday. Cooler northwest winds along with the early clouds and rain will give us quite a change temperature-wise, as we stay in the 70’s for the most part. Skies will then quickly clear through the afternoon and evening with high pressure settling in and sticking around for a couple of days. Gear up for some very beautiful and comfortable conditions for both Wednesday and Thursday.

High pressure will then do what it typically does this time of year: slide to the east and push warm and muggier conditions our way once again. We should still stay dry on Friday despite this change taking place, but a new upper-level trough and surface low will be swinging across the Great Lakes and into the Mid-Atlantic by the weekend. It’s still too far out to determine exact timing and impacts, but it does appear we’ll be soggy both Saturday and next Sunday, with slightly a bit more rain possible toward the end of the weekend.

Stay cool, keep an eye out for storms, and have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson