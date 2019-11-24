Strong gusty winds will help clouds exit the I-270 region

Be mindful of the strong crosswinds on the roadways.

After a few morning showers Sunday, the winds will kick up, and the clouds will begin their exit out of our region. Winds over Sunday will gust up to 35 mph during the day. Highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s today will feel as if highs were just in the top 30’s and lower 40’s given the gusty winds. Be sure to keep a jacket with you if you happen to venture out.

We return to mostly sunny skies Monday with high temperatures soaring up into the mid to upper 50’s. We may see temperatures reach 60 degrees Tuesday, which would be nearly 10 degrees above the average for this time of year. The warmth will continue with rain, however, on Wednesday.

A cold front coming in on Wednesday will make for a chilly Thanksgiving holiday with highs only in the mid to upper 40’s. Black Friday shoppers can expect top 20’s and low to mid 30’s Saturday night and Friday morning. Winds Friday morning may be breezy, so bundle up!

As we head into the next weekend, we are watching for rain plus highs in the 40’s. This bit of rain to come next weekend may affect our temperatures as we go into the following week. The first of December, like the beginning of November, maybe below the average. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: A leftover shower will begin to exit out of the region. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Sunday night: Look for mostly clear skies. Lows will drop into the 30’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Bet on mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Watch for mostly cloudy skies along with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Thanksgiving Day: Breaking clouds with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen